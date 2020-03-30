Aesthetic medicine is a medical specialty that focuses on enhancing facial and skin appearance with the help of numerous treatment choices for wrinkles, skin discoloration, moles, acne scars, excess fat, unwanted hair, cellulite, liver spots, and others. It also comprises of surgical and non-surgical procedures. Liposuction, breast implants, facelifts, radiofrequency ablation are various surgical procedures while radiofrequency skin tightening, chemical peel, non-surgical liposuction, are non-surgical procedures.

Medical Aesthetics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive cosmetic procedures, growth in aging population, and technological advancements in energy-based aesthetic devices. Moreover, rising number of cosmetic procedures in hospitals and skin care clinics, and increasing awareness about cosmetic procedures are also offering opportunities in the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies we have listed

ALLERGAN

Hologic Inc.

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Lumenis

Cutera

Solta Medical (Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Alma Lasers

Galderma Laboratories (Nestle)

Sientra, Inc.

EL.EN. S.P.A.

The global medical aesthetics market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as facial aesthetic products, cosmetic implants, body contouring devices, skin aesthetic devices, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, others. On the basis of application, the global medical aesthetics market is segmented in to facial & body contouring, facial & skin rejuvenation, breast augmentation, hair removal, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, others. On the basis of end user, the global medical aesthetics market is divided into hospitals, dermatology clinics, medical spas & beauty centers, and home care.

It provides overview and forecast of the global medical aesthetics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical aesthetics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Medical Aesthetics Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Medical Aesthetics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

