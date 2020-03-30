Target Drone Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2026

This report presents the worldwide Target Drone market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Target Drone Market:

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players such as The Boeing Company, QinetiQ Target Systems, Airbus S.A.S., and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. among others. These players innovate novel target drones. For instance, The Boeing Company focuses on producing more target drones to help various defense forces in strengthening security and combat training. In 2017, the company announced that by April 2021, it will provide the U.S. Air Force with 18 more QF-16 target drones under a US$ 24.7 Mn contract.

Global Target Drone Market Segments

Global Target Drone Market, by Platform

Ground Target

Aerial Target

Underwater Target

Sea Surface Target

Global Target Drone Market, by Engine Type

Internal Combustion Engine

Jet Engine

Others

Global Target Drone Market, by Application

Combat Training

Target & Decoy

Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance

Global Target Drone Market, by End-user

Commercial

Defense Air Navy Land

Homeland Security

Global Target Drone Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Target Drone Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Target Drone Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hydraulic Dredges

1.4.3 Hopper Dredges

1.4.4 Mechanical Dredges

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Target Drone Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Target Drone Market Size

2.1.1 Global Target Drone Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Target Drone Production 2014-2025

2.2 Target Drone Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Target Drone Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Target Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Target Drone Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Target Drone Market

2.4 Key Trends for Target Drone Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Target Drone Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Target Drone Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Target Drone Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Target Drone Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Target Drone Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Target Drone Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Target Drone Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….