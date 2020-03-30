Advancements in Sequencing Technology is anticipated to drive the market for NGS- based RNA- seq over the forecast period.
According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Technology, Application and End User, the global NGS- based RNA- seq market was valued at US$ 1,240.87 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn by 2027. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018- 2027.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global NGS- based RNA- seq market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Global NGS- based RNA- seq market, based on the product & services is segmented into sample preparation, sequencing services, sequencing platform & consumables and data analysis, storage & management. The sample preparation segment is further bifurcated into method and workflow step segments. In 2017, sequencing platform & consumables segment held the largest share, by product& services. Additionally, the data analysis segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
Global NGS- based RNA- seq market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, reduced cost of genome sequencing, advancements in sequencing technology and next generation sequencing for cancer. However, the risks related to genetic data and high cost of NGS instruments is act as a restraint for this market. On the other hand, barcode scanning for long reads sequences likely to add novel opportunities for NGS- based RNA- seq market, in the coming years.
The major players operating in the NGS- based RNA- seq market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Qaigen, F. Hoffmann- La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Perkinelmer, Inc. and Eurofins Scientific among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative product launches to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched Agilent OnePGT, a genome- wide, next- generation sequencing (NGS) solution for preimplantation genetic testing (PGT).
The report segments the global NGS- based RNA- seq market as follows:
Global NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market – By Product & Services
Sample Preparation
Method
Manual Method
Automated Method
Workflow Step
Library Preparation & Target Enrichment
Fragmentation, End Repair & Size Selection
Quality Control
Sequencing Services
Sequencing Platform & Consumables
Data Analysis, Storage & Management
Global NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market – By Technology
Sequencing By Synthesis
Nanopore Sequencing
Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing
Global NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market – By Application
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery
Precision Medicine
Others
Global NGS-Based RNA-Seq Market – By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Others
Global NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
U.A.E
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
South and Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
