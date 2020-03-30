Advancements in Sequencing Technology is anticipated to drive the market for NGS- based RNA- seq over the forecast period.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Technology, Application and End User, the global NGS- based RNA- seq market was valued at US$ 1,240.87 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn by 2027. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018- 2027.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global NGS- based RNA- seq market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002556/

Global NGS- based RNA- seq market, based on the product & services is segmented into sample preparation, sequencing services, sequencing platform & consumables and data analysis, storage & management. The sample preparation segment is further bifurcated into method and workflow step segments. In 2017, sequencing platform & consumables segment held the largest share, by product& services. Additionally, the data analysis segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Global NGS- based RNA- seq market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, reduced cost of genome sequencing, advancements in sequencing technology and next generation sequencing for cancer. However, the risks related to genetic data and high cost of NGS instruments is act as a restraint for this market. On the other hand, barcode scanning for long reads sequences likely to add novel opportunities for NGS- based RNA- seq market, in the coming years.

The major players operating in the NGS- based RNA- seq market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Qaigen, F. Hoffmann- La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Perkinelmer, Inc. and Eurofins Scientific among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative product launches to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched Agilent OnePGT, a genome- wide, next- generation sequencing (NGS) solution for preimplantation genetic testing (PGT).

Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPBT00002556/

The report segments the global NGS- based RNA- seq market as follows:

Global NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market – By Product & Services

Sample Preparation

Method

Manual Method

Automated Method

Workflow Step

Library Preparation & Target Enrichment

Fragmentation, End Repair & Size Selection

Quality Control

Sequencing Services

Sequencing Platform & Consumables

Data Analysis, Storage & Management

Global NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market – By Technology

Sequencing By Synthesis

Nanopore Sequencing

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing

Global NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Others

Global NGS-Based RNA-Seq Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Global NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

U.A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1- 646- 491- 9876

Email Id: [email protected]