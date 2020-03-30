The global cosmetic laser market size was valued at $1,819.49 million in 2018 and is expected to reach 5,416.70 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026. Cosmetic lasers are used to improve skin appearance for the treatment of conditions such as facial wrinkles, skin irregularities, skin laxity, moles, excess fat, lumpiness, unwanted hair, skin discoloration, and blemishes or acne scars. Moreover, it is also used for treating many medical conditions such as aging skin problems, age spots, fine lines, birthmarks, spider veins, droopy, dry, sagging eyelid skin, and dark circles. Further, it can also be used in uneven skin tone correction and texture, smokers’ line, vascular lesions, and skin tightening.

Considerable increase in the preference for non-aesthetic procedures and technical advancements in laser technology are the main factors that drive the market growth. In addition, increase in incidence of skin damages, surge in adoption of the non-invasive procedures, rise in medical tourism & changing lifestyles, and reduced procedural expenses propel the cosmetic laser market growth. Other factors such as enhanced implementation of aesthetic procedures, increased focus on body appearance among both women and men, advancement of laser technology, and high disposable income in developing economies fuel the market growth. Nevertheless, factors such as less emphasis of manufacturers on aesthetic devices, strict regulations by governments on the use of cosmetic lasers, and lack of reimbursement are anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Several advancements have been witnessed in recent years in laser and light-based devices, for instance, a new hair removal device called Soprano Titanium has been introduced by the leading players such as Alma Lasers. This device features new 4 cm spot-size Quattro 3D applicator handpiece, delivering three laser wavelengths: 755 nm, 810 nm, and 1064 nm to treat different types of skin.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, modality, application, end user, and region. By product, it is bifurcated into ablative, non-ablative, and laser. By modality, it is segregated into pulsed dye laser (PDL), YAG laser, carbon dioxide laser (CO2), Erbium, Intense pulsed light (IPL), radiofrequency, infrared, and others. By application it is segmented into hair removal, skin resurfacing, vascular lesions, scar and acne removal, body contouring and others. By end-users, it is segmented into hospitals, skin care clinics, and cosmetic surgical centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Ablative

– Non-Ablative

By Modality

– Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL)

– YAG Laser

– Carbon Dioxide Laser

– Erbium

– Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)

– Radiofrequency

– Infrared

– Others

By Application

– Hair removal

– Skin Resurfacing

– Vascular Lesions

– Scar and Acne Removal

– Body Contouring

– Others

By End-User

– Hospitals

– Skin care clinics

– Cosmetics Surgical Centre

