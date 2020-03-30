Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market: Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, BTL Corporate, ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY & REHABILITATION CO., LTD., LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC., Iskra Medical, EME PHYSIO, Narang Medical, Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd., Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., SSI Digital (Ruhi Electronics Private Limited), HMS Medical Systems, Johari Digital Healthcare, Life Care Systems, EMS Physio

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation By Product: Fixed, Portable

Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation By Application: Hospital, Family, Physiotherapy Center, Nursing Home, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Fixed

1.3.3 Portable

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospital

1.4.3 Family

1.4.4 Physiotherapy Center

1.4.5 Nursing Home

1.4.6 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Industry

1.6.1.1 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ultrasound Therapy Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Medtronic

8.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

8.1.2 Medtronic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Medtronic Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products and Services

8.1.5 Medtronic SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Medtronic Recent Developments

8.2 Philips Healthcare

8.2.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

8.2.2 Philips Healthcare Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Philips Healthcare Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products and Services

8.2.5 Philips Healthcare SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

8.3 BTL Corporate

8.3.1 BTL Corporate Corporation Information

8.3.2 BTL Corporate Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 BTL Corporate Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products and Services

8.3.5 BTL Corporate SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 BTL Corporate Recent Developments

8.4 ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY & REHABILITATION CO., LTD.

8.4.1 ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY & REHABILITATION CO., LTD. Corporation Information

8.4.2 ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY & REHABILITATION CO., LTD. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY & REHABILITATION CO., LTD. Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products and Services

8.4.5 ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY & REHABILITATION CO., LTD. SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY & REHABILITATION CO., LTD. Recent Developments

8.5 LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC.

8.5.1 LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC. Corporation Information

8.5.2 LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC. Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products and Services

8.5.5 LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC. SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC. Recent Developments

8.6 Iskra Medical

8.6.1 Iskra Medical Corporation Information

8.6.2 Iskra Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Iskra Medical Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products and Services

8.6.5 Iskra Medical SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Iskra Medical Recent Developments

8.7 EME PHYSIO

8.7.1 EME PHYSIO Corporation Information

8.7.2 EME PHYSIO Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 EME PHYSIO Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products and Services

8.7.5 EME PHYSIO SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 EME PHYSIO Recent Developments

8.8 Narang Medical

8.8.1 Narang Medical Corporation Information

8.8.2 Narang Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Narang Medical Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products and Services

8.8.5 Narang Medical SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Narang Medical Recent Developments

8.9 Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd.

8.9.1 Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products and Services

8.9.5 Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

8.10 Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.

8.10.1 Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

8.10.2 Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products and Services

8.10.5 Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments

8.11 SSI Digital (Ruhi Electronics Private Limited)

8.11.1 SSI Digital (Ruhi Electronics Private Limited) Corporation Information

8.11.2 SSI Digital (Ruhi Electronics Private Limited) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 SSI Digital (Ruhi Electronics Private Limited) Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products and Services

8.11.5 SSI Digital (Ruhi Electronics Private Limited) SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 SSI Digital (Ruhi Electronics Private Limited) Recent Developments

8.12 HMS Medical Systems

8.12.1 HMS Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.12.2 HMS Medical Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 HMS Medical Systems Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products and Services

8.12.5 HMS Medical Systems SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 HMS Medical Systems Recent Developments

8.13 Johari Digital Healthcare

8.13.1 Johari Digital Healthcare Corporation Information

8.13.2 Johari Digital Healthcare Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Johari Digital Healthcare Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products and Services

8.13.5 Johari Digital Healthcare SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Johari Digital Healthcare Recent Developments

8.14 Life Care Systems

8.14.1 Life Care Systems Corporation Information

8.14.2 Life Care Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Life Care Systems Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products and Services

8.14.5 Life Care Systems SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Life Care Systems Recent Developments

8.15 EMS Physio

8.15.1 EMS Physio Corporation Information

8.15.2 EMS Physio Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 EMS Physio Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products and Services

8.15.5 EMS Physio SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 EMS Physio Recent Developments

9 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Distributors

11.3 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

