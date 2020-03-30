The global workplace wellness market was valued at $46.08 billion 2018 and is expected to reach $74.00 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. Workplace wellness programs are executed by the employers for managing the overall health issues of their employees and includes programs, policies, and others These worksite health programs are now becoming an important part that combines individual and organizational level strategies and interventions to influence health. The wellness program approaches certain policies and interferences that address multiple risk factors and health conditions and plan strategies that may influence multiple organization levels including individual employee behavior change, organizational culture, and worksite environment.

Surge in prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe and adoption of sedentary lifestyle are the major factors drive that drive the market growth for workplace wellness. In addition, economic benefits offered by these programs, rise in awareness, and implementation of wellness programs by employers further propel the workplace wellness market growth. However, huge cost for companies to adopt workplace wellness plans is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Moreover, significant focus by the public and private sector of developing economies toward improvement in health of their employees is predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

The workplace wellness is segmented on the basis of type and end user. By type, it is divided into weight management and fitness services, nutrition and dietary plan, stress management services, health screening and assessment, and smoking cessation. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into small-size private organizations, mid-size private organizations, large-size private organizations, public sector, and NGO. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

By Type

– Weight Management and Fitness Services

– Nutrition and Dietary Plan

– Stress Management Services

– Health Screening and Assessment

– Smoking Cessation

By End-User

– Large-size private organizations

– Mid- size private organizations

– Small- size private organizations

– NGO

– Public sector

