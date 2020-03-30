The global alopecia treatment market was valued at $2,736 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,935 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Alopecia is a term used to describe extreme hair loss or hair damage under certain dietary issues and medical conditions. It is a common autoimmune disease, which causes bald spots resulting in partial or complete hair loss. It can affect persons of all gender and at any stage of life, it commonly affects mid-aged generation. Various hair transplant therapies and drugs can be used for the treatment of alopecia condition. Treatment of alopecia condition can be carried out using drugs such as minoxidil, finasteride, and other drugs.

Significant increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension, arthritis, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and depression; rise in geriatric population; hormonal imbalance; high level of stress; increase in consumption of alcohol & tobacco, change in food habits, and increase in prevalence of chemotherapy induced alopecia fuel the growth of the alopecia treatment market. Moreover, rise in awareness programs for alopecia treatment & management; increase in prevalence of alopecia conditions such as androgenic alopecia, alopecia areata, alopecia totalis, and others; and genetic factors might contribute toward rise in incidences of alopecia among both men & women are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market. However, poor demand for alopecia treatment drugs in underdeveloped countries are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The alopecia treatment market is segmented into drug type, indication, distribution channel, and region. By drug type, the market is categorized into minoxidil, finasteride, and other drug types. The indication covered in the study include androgenic alopecia, alopecia areata, alopecia totalis, and others. Depending on distribution channel, the market is classified into hospitals pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

