Summation of Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: An intelligent virtual assistant is an engineered entity residing in software that interfaces with humans in a human way. This technology incorporates elements of interactive voice response and other modern artificial intelligence projects to deliver full-fledged “virtual identities” that converse with users.

The conversational AI-based IVAs accounted for the highest share in 2017. This is mainly because AI-based IVAs have the ability to learn by itself with the help of deep learning, NLP, and neural networks. Rule-based IVAs can answer basic and limited types of queries.

The IVA market in North America has accounted for the highest share in this market due to the high technological adoption of IVAs in industries such as consumer electronics, BFSI, healthcare, education, retail, government, utilities, travel and hospitality, and others. APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate than other regions from 2018 to 2023 due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India. These economies are adopting chatbots for providing uninterrupted customer support services to serve its large population.

♼ Rule based

♼ Conversational AI based

♼ Consumer Electronics

♼ BFSI

♼ Healthcare

♼ Education

♼ Retail

♼ Government

♼ Utilities

♼ Travel and Hospitality

♼ Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

