Summation of Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market: Mobile VoIP or simply mVoIP is an extension of mobility to a Voice over IP network. Two types of communication are generally supported: cordless/DECT/PCS protocols for short range or campus communications where all base stations are linked into the same LAN, and wider area communications using 3G/4G protocols.

Based on Product Type, Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

♼ Video sharing

♼ Screen sharing

♼ File sharing

♼ Video and voice calls

♼ Instant messaging

♼ CRM integration services

♼ Virtual number service

Based on end users/applications, Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

♼ Freemium model

♼ Premium model

♼ Enterprise model

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

