According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Spirometer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global spirometer market reached a value of US$ 714.6 Million in 2019. Spirometers are medical equipment used for measuring the capacity of the lungs. They generate a pneumo-tachograph, which monitors the performance of the lungs by determining the volume of air exhaled and inhaled. They aid in the diagnosis of respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive diseases (COD), asthma, tuberculosis, silicosis and cystic fibrosis. They are also utilized for analyzing the prognosis of respiratory diseases and the functioning of lungs before surgery.

Some of the key players being Benson Medical Instruments, Chest M.I., Fukuda Sangyo, Hill-Rom Inc., Jones Medical Instrument Company, Medical International Research, Midmark Corporation, NDD Medizintechnik AG, Schiller AG, Vitalograph, Vyaire Medical, Welch Allyn Inc., etc.

The rising levels of air pollution and changing environmental conditions have increased the prevalence of respiratory diseases around the world. This represents one of the key factors driving the global spirometer market growth. In addition to this, the rising geriatric population is another factor impelling the market growth, as older adults are more vulnerable to developing pulmonary ailments. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing compact and portable spirometers to improve their usability. Apart from this, governments of several countries are focusing on improving healthcare infrastructure, which is anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,165.9 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product:

Consumables & Accessories

Devices

Software

Market Breakup by Mechanism:

Flow-Sensing Spirometers:

Peak Flow Meters

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

COPD

Asthma

Others

Market Breakup by Disposable Components:

Filters

Tubes

Sensors

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Others

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

