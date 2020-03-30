On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market Overview:

On-shelf availability solution market in global is expected to grow from US$ 2447.6 Mn in 2018 to US$ 6019.7 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Component Insights

The global on-shelf availability solution market by components was led by solution segment. Service segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Deployment Insights

The global on-shelf availability solution market by deployment was led by cloud segment. On-premise segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

End-User Insights

The global on-shelf availability solution market by end-user was led by retailer’s segment. CPG manufacturers segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Market Key Players:

Atlas Technology Group

BeMyEye Holdings Ltd

IBM Corporation

Market6, Inc.

Retail Solutions, Inc

Retail Velocity

SAP SE

Shelfie Pty Ltd

Tech Mahindra Limited

Verix, Inc.

Strategic Insights

The market players present in on-shelf availability solution market are mainly focusing on product enhancements by implementing advanced technologies. Few of the recent developments are listed below;

2019: BeMyEye acquired Russian crowdsourcing and Image Recognition provider, Streetbee.

2019: RSi and Logística de México (LDM) Join Forces to Accelerate Latin America Expansion.

2019: Lakeba Group expanded Shelfie operations to EMEA.

The report also includes the profiles of key On-Shelf Availability Solutions market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The Market Research Report of On-Shelf Availability Solutions covers all the organizational profiles of the real players and brands. The report provides a detailed analysis of the full market opportunities to highlight future interest in the technology industry. This report is an important tool for organizations and individuals, providing industry chain structure, business processes, and recommendations for new tasks. The On-Shelf Availability Solutions report provides a world-class baseline assessment of the including possible innovations, key patterns, market drivers, challenges, institutionalization, governance, openings, future guidance, value chain, profiles and techniques industry.

This worldwide On-Shelf Availability Solutions market research report is an expert and clear report focusing on essential and additional drivers, parts of the overall industry, driving sections and geological surveys. The analysis and estimation of significant industry patterns, market size and shares are referred to in the On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market Report.

TOC points of the market report:

Market size & stocks

Market trends and dynamics

Market drivers and opportunities

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in the industry

Marketing channel development trend

Market positioning

Pricing strategy

Brand strategy

Target client

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

