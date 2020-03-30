The selective laser sintering equipment is a manufacturing technology that is armed with a laser to sinter powdered plastic material into a 3D model based in a solid structure. The selective laser sintering equipment uses thermal energy to selectively fuses the region of a powder bed. Plastic bed- commonly known as SLS and metal base- widely known as DMLS (Direct metal laser sintering) are the two crucial standard powder beds. Furthermore, selective laser sintering equipment is used in 3D printing technologies, which improves and avoids the design from failing during production, electronics, packaging, manufacturing for aerospace hardware, connectors, and homeland security.

Rising demand for healthcare and medical devices, growing demand for 3D equipment in robot building are the major factors driving the growth of the selective laser sintering equipment market. However, complex applications and high risk associated with SLS equipment, lack of standard process controls, and difficulties in using SLS printing software are some of the factors restraining the growth of the selective laser sintering equipment market. The industries are more focusing on the research and development to enhance the prototypes for GPS products, which predicts to boost the growth of selective laser sintering equipment market during the forecast period.

The “Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Selective laser sintering equipment market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Selective laser sintering equipment market with detailed market segmentation by laser type, material, application, industry. The global Selective laser sintering equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Selective laser sintering equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Selective laser sintering equipment market.

The global Selective laser sintering equipment market is segmented on the basis of laser type, material, application, industry. On the basis of laser type, the market is segmented as solid laser, gas laser. On the basis of material, the market is segmented as metal, nylon. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as tooling, heavy equipment and machinery, robotics. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace and aeronautics, consumer goods, machinery and equipment, art and fashion, medical devices, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Selective laser sintering equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Selective laser sintering equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Selective laser sintering equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Selective laser sintering equipment market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Selective laser sintering equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Selective laser sintering equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Selective laser sintering equipment market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Selective laser sintering equipment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Selective laser sintering equipment market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

3D Systems Corporation

EOS GmbH

Farsoon Technologies

Prodways Group

Formlabs, Inc.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Concept Laser GmbH

Renishaw PLC.

Sinterit Sp. Z O.O.

Sintratec AG

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

