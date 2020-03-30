Transfer switch is an electrical device that switches load between two power sources either mechanically or electrically. Transfer switches are consumed in several industrial and residential establishments for uninterrupted power supply. Factors including fluctuating weather conditions, industry applications, infrastructural developments, need for uninterrupted and reliable power is likely to drive the global transfer switch market . Lack of awareness of the application of transfer switch in developing countries and need of steady maintenance are some restraint for transfer switch market .Rise in rate of urbanization and industrialization are significant prospects for transfer switch market. Seismic test and NFPA approval along with it generator interlock kit are some challenges for transfer switch market .

The demand for transfer switches is rising due to abundant claims in different end user sectors. Global transfer switch market growth is dependent on the rise of power utilities and generator backed power supply. In emerging countries, power distribution infrastructure is still not perfect, which has led to grow in rise for transfer switches in these countries.

The “Global Transfer Switch market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of Transfer Switch with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Transfer Switch with detailed market segmentation by type, transition mode, ampere rating, and application. The global Transfer Switch market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Transfer Switch market and offers key trends and opportunities in switch market.

The Transfer Switch market is segmented on the basis of type, transition mode, ampere rating, and application. On the basis of type, market is automatic, and manual. On the basis of transition mode market is segmented as open, closed, delayed, and soft load. On the basis of ampere rating market is segmented as 0-300A, 301A-1.6kA, and 1.6-4kA. On the basis of application market is segmented as industrial, commercial, and residential.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Transfer Switch market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global Transfer Switch market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting Transfer Switch market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Pest analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the Transfer Switch market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Transfer Switch market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Transfer Switch market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Transfer Switch in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Transfer Switch market .

The report also includes the profiles of Transfer Switch market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ABB Ltd

Caterpillar In

Cummins

Eaton

Kohler Co

Emerson Electric Co

General Electric

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Socomec

