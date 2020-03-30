The Global Emotion Analytics Market 2027 by The Insight Partners introduces you to the minute details of the Emotion Analytics Market industry shedding light on the ongoing market trends. The report is aimed at providing a comprehensive view of the global Emotion Analytics Market with detailed segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Emotion Analytics Market is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

Emotion analytics gathers data based on the individual’s way of communicating either verbally or nonverbally to determine the individual’s attitude/mood. The data is used to develop strategies which would enhance the company’s customer relationship management. It is projected that with the advent of emotion analytics into the market, it is capable of transforming the scope of human-machine interaction by embedding emotion analytics inside the devices and mobile applications.

The “Global Emotion Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Emotion Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user, and geography. The global emotion analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading emotion analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Global Emotion Analytics Market – Companies Mentioned:

o Apple Inc.

o Adoreboard

o Affectiva

o BeyondVerbal

o Google

o IBM

o Kairos

o Microsoft

o Neuromore

o sensation.io

With a continuous rise in the demand for advanced technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence, the scope of emotion analytics is rising. Also, the growing emergence of biometrics across all sectors is responsible for driving the emotion analytics market. Nevertheless, through a combination of emotion analytics and facial recognition technology, the significance of facial biometrics is anticipated to provide tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the emotion analytics market.

