The report offers detailed coverage of Computer-Aided Design industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Computer-Aided Design by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography. First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Computer-Aided Design market for 2015-2026 and in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]. The following manufacturers are covered:

• Autodesk

• Dassault Systemes

• PTC

• Siemens PLM Software

Market by Type

• ECAD (Electronic CAD)

• MCAD (Mechanical CAD) Market by Application

• Automotive Industry

• Aerospace and Defense Industry

• Industrial Machinery Industry

• Electrical and Electronics Industry

• Others Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of Computer-Aided Design in North America, Japan, Europe, India, Southeast Asia and China.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Computer-Aided Design market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions. Chapter 1: Computer-Aided Design Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies. Chapter 2: Computer-Aided Design Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers. Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Computer-Aided Design. Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Computer-Aided Design. Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Computer-Aided Design by Regions (2014-2020). Chapter 6: Computer-Aided Design Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2020). Chapter 7: Computer-Aided Design Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions. Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Computer-Aided Design. Chapter 9: Computer-Aided Design Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020-2026). Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020-2026). Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis. Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report. Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Table of Contents Global Computer-Aided Design Market Status (2015-2020) and Forecast (2020-2026) by Region, Product Type & End-Use

Global Computer-Aided Design Industry Market Research Report

1 Computer-Aided Design Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Computer-Aided Design Market, by Type

4 Computer-Aided Design Market, by Application

5 Global Computer-Aided Design Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2020)

6 Global Computer-Aided Design Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2020)

7 Global Computer-Aided Design Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Global Computer-Aided Design Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

10 Computer-Aided Design Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

