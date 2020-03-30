|Electricity Submetering For Smart Grid Market 2020-2026 Industry report offers detailed coverage of Electricity Submetering For Smart Grid industry and market trends Size, Share, Growth Factor, Recent development and Forecast till 2026
First of all, since the inception of electricity deregulation and market-driven pricing throughout the world, utilities have been looking for a means to match consumption with generation. Non-smart electrical and gas meters only measure total consumption, providing no information of when the energy was consumed. Smart meters provide a way of measuring this site-specific information, allowing utility companies to charge different prices for consumption according to the time of day and the season. Second, the markets in Europe and North America will be driven primarily by regional targets for energy-efficiency and reductions in energy.The large untapped consumer base and the increasing need to be energy efficient is expected to drive the submeter market in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition，high power cost, energy efficiency strategies and the need to partition utility power bills among individual customer for individual force utilization has driven the development of the business sector.
Top Players are analyzed in this report:- Landis+Gyr, Itron（Silver Spring Networks）, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Sensus, Elster Group, Aclara, Sagemcom, Leviton, Echelon, Nuri Telecom, E-Mon, Sanxing, Linyang Electronics, Wasion Group, Haixing Electrical, Techrise Electronics, Chintim Instruments, XJ Measurement & Control Meter, Clou Electronics, HND Electronics, Longi, Hengye Electronics, Holley Metering, Wellsun Electric Meter, Sunrise, Xiou International Group and Pax Electronic Technlogy
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Electricity Submetering for Smart Grid company.
The study objectives are:
• To analyze and research the Electricity Submetering for Smart Grid status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
• To present the key Electricity Submetering for Smart Grid manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
• To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
• To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
• To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
