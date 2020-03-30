|The global Pet Health market was valued at xx million US$ in 2020 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2020-2026.
Driving growth at the premium end of the market, consumers are spending more on their pets. An increasing number of Americans consider them to be part of the family. Millennials are choosing dogs and cats over children until they’re more settled. Small pets are much more likely to be indulged and humanized than large dogs.
The market overview section comprises impact factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the global Pet Health market. These factors would aid the stakeholders in establishing a strong foothold in the global Pet Health market. Furthermore, the market overview section comprises key industry events, product overview, market attractiveness analysis and emerging trend in the Pet Health products. The market attractiveness analysis provides a graphical view comparing the growth and market dynamics in various segments and country wise to identify the most attractive market.
Global Pet Health Market: Competitive Dynamics
The report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players.
Prominent key players are Blue-Buffalo, Champion Pet Foods, Colgate-Palmolive, De Haan Pet Food, Deuerer GmbH, Heristo AG, Heritage Foods Kenya Ltd., J M Smucker, Laroy Group, Lider Pet Food, Mars Incorporated, Nestle SA, Nicoluzzi Racoes, PLB International, Promeal Ltd., Proveedora La Perla S.A. de C.V., Raw Gold, Scott Pet, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, United Pet Group Inc. and Well Pet
Global Pet Health Market: Segmentation
Segment by Type
Segment by Application
(By geography, the Pet Health market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, analysis for the major countries comprising U.S. Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, India, Australia and New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and South Africa have also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the Pet Health market in various regions have been provided in this section. This report also includes various ups and downs about particular country or geography that has impacted the overall market globally.
