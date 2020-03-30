This report provides in depth study of “Ready-to-eat Foods Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Ready-to-eat Foods Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Extract of Ready-to-eat Foods Market:-

RTE Foods refers to Ready-to-eat Foods. Ready to eat meal products are often referred to as “convenience food”, for the convenience they provide to the hectic life of people. They are readymade food or almost readymade food that just requires boiling. Depending on the process of production and packaging, they are segmented into canned food, frozen food and chilled food. And because the major drivers of the market aren’t specific to any region but are globally influencing the market, hence ready to eat meal products market is fast growing uphill and has become the largest market in food industry globally.

In 2020, the market size of Ready-to-eat Foods is 90100 million US$ and it will reach 142100 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Factors such as increasing population of working women, growing millennial population, busy work schedules, and on-the-go consumption habits are expected to fuel revenue growth of the global ready-to-eat food products market. Also, the increase in disposable income and consumer preferences for healthy and convenient food coupled with the rising demand for snacks and fried food products are expected to further boost the demand for ready-to-eat food products. Globally, the growth of organized retail has led to a widespread supply of ready-to-eat food products through a wide distribution network. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of the global ready-to-eat food products market in the coming years. However, unhealthy substitutes and low quality and taste along with an increasing shift towards a healthier lifestyle is likely to hinder market growth in the coming years.

Key players in global Ready-to-eat Foods market include:

Nestle

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

McCain Foods Limited

General Mills

Sigma Alimentos

Greencore Group

Campbell Soup

ConAgra

The Schwan Food

Tyson Foods

Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

Smithfield Foods

Hormel Foods

JBS

Nomad Foods

Fleury Michon

2 Sisters Food Group

ITC

…

Regional Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Market Segment by Product Type

Frozen Dinner RTE Foods

Chilled Dinner RTE Foods

Canned Dinner RTE Foods

Market Segment by Application

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

