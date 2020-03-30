The global Electrical Enclosures Market 2020 Industry will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 and CAGR 2020-2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Electrical Enclosures by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

The global Electrical Enclosures market was valued at 5840 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8890 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2020-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Adalet

Allied Moulded Products Inc.

Apx Enclosures Inc.

Atlas Manufacturing

Attabox

Austin Electrical Enclosures

B&R Enclosures

Bartakke Electrofab Pvt. Ltd.

Bison Profab

Bud Industries

Durham Co.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eldon Holding AB

Emerson Electric Co

Ensto Group

Fibox Oy AB

Gaurang Electronic Industries

GE Industrial Solutions

Hammond Manufacturing

Hubbell Inc.

Integra Enclosures

Milbank Manufacturing Co.

Penn Panel And Box Co

…

Electrical enclosures protect electrical equipment such as power generators, transformers, and various telecommunication devices and contain electrical components such as knobs, switches, and displays. They are available in various sizes; although broadly, those used for industrial applications are larger than those used in residential areas. This market can be segmented into two groups: enclosures used in the power generation process and those used for transmission & distribution (T&D).

This market can also be segmented by the type of material used to manufacture the enclosure into the following categories: plastics, plastic composites, metals, and metal alloys. Plastics typically used for electrical enclosures include acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polycarbonate, and styrenic polymers, which can also be reinforced with glass or carbon fibers to increase their mechanical and temperature resistance. PVC was commonly employed for this purpose but its usage has been discouraged as it does not meet modern standards. Among metals and alloys, stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum find wide usage. Metal enclosures are sturdier, durable, and offer better protection to environmental elements but are also costlier and difficult to mold compared to plastic enclosures.

Segment by Type

Wall-mounted enclosure

Floor-mounted/Free-standing enclosure

Underground

Segment by Application

Power generation & distribution

Oil & gas

Metals & mining

Medical

Pulp & paper

Food & beverages

Transportation

Others

Increasing demand for energy and electricity is driving the global electrical enclosures market. China is likely to be a lucrative market due to the rapid industrialization in this country. Expansion of the electrical enclosures market in developed countries in Europe & North America is projected to be moderate (as power infrastructure is already well-developed in these regions) and driven by the installation of power stations running on renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind energy.

The need to upgrade the power infrastructure in emerging countries is likely to propel the market for electrical enclosures in the near future. India, Indonesia, and Nigeria are estimated to invest substantially in the utilities sector in the next decade as several parts in these countries do not have access to reliable sources of electricity. The use of better quality materials to manufacture electrical enclosures is also anticipated to become prevalent in these countries with low-cost materials such as PVC expected to be phased out. Demand for good quality electrical enclosures is high in the oil & gas industry. Other major end-users of this market include the power generation, water & wastewater, and mining industries.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Electrical Enclosures market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

