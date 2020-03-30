Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market 2020 Industry report cover industry size, share, price, trend and development policy, competitor’s analysis, SWOT analysis and forecast. The key insight of the report is to makes some important proposals for a new project of Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Industry before evaluating its feasibility. It vast repository provides an analytical overview of the market that will help to new and existing to take an important decision.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

AdCo

Adhesive Technologies

American Chemical

Arkema

Benson Polymers

Chemence

Cyberbond

DELO Industrial Adhesives

DowDuPont

Dymax

Franklin International

Fuller

Henkel

ITW

Jowat

Intact Adhesives

Mapei

MasterBond

Ninghai Dingcheng Adhesive

Pidilite

Royal Adhesives

Sika

Super Glue

Tesa

Tong Shen Enterprise

…

Cyanoacrylates are a family of strong fast-acting adhesives with industrial, medical, and household uses. Cyanoacrylate adhesives have a short shelf life if not used, about one year from manufacture if unopened, and one month once opened. They have some minor toxicity.

Technological advancements in improving non-toxicity are expected to strengthen the growth rate of global cyanoacrylate adhesives market in the forecast period. The continuously expanding automotive adhesives and sealants market is a key tool in maintaining the huge growth rate of cyanoacrylate adhesives in automotive segment.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Cyanoacrylate Adhesive in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Cyanoacrylate Adhesive manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Segment by Type

Alkoxy-ethyl-based

Ethyl-ester-based

Methyl-ester-based

Segment by Application

Automobiles

Footwear & Leather

Furniture

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Electronics

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

