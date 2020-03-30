A video analytics solution helps enterprises develope newer and better ways of enhancing the operational benefits, while reducing the costs. This report studies the Video Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Video Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

An increasing need for efficient video surveillance and complete security while operating in physical, virtual, or cloud environments is expected to drive the global video analytics market.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

Global Video Analytics Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 138 pages

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Video Analytics Industry player providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Video Analytics industry development trends and marketing channels are

Analysis of Key Manufacturers:

Avigilon

Axis Communications

Cisco Systems

IBM

Honeywell

Agent VI

Allgovision

Aventura

Genetec

Intellivision

….

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Hardware.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Others.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Video Analytics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Video Analytics, with sales, revenue, and price of Video Analytics, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Video Analytics, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Video Analytics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Video Analytics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

