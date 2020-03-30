Skim Milk Machines‎ Market 2020 world Industry analysis report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and value structure, applied math and comprehensive knowledge of the worldwide market.

Extract of Skim Milk Market:-

Depending on the process of production and packaging, they are segmented into canned food, frozen food and chilled food.

In 2020, the market size of Skim Milk is 90100 million US$ and it will reach 142100 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Skim milk is also called as non-fat milk or fat-free milk, it is obtained after skimming, which involves removing cream from the milk. It contains 00.5% of fat contents. Skim milk is loaded with protein, calcium, phosphorous, vitamin D and vitamin A, making it a source of high-quality complete protein. It helps to build strong bones, teeth, and muscles, and also aids in healthy weight management. Moreover, it contains same nutrients in same relative proportions as the fresh milk, hence it is used in many food items such as bakery and confectionery foods and desserts to add nutritive value.

Key players in global Skim Milk market include:

Arla Food

Horizon Organic

Organic Valley

Emmi

Yeo Valley

Aurora Organic Dairy

Andechser Dairy

Organic Dairy Farmers

Avalon Dairy

Bruton Dairy

Shengmu Organic Milk

Yili

Mengniu

Wholly Cow

Danone

Nestle

…

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global skim milk market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The key driving factors of the market include changes in consumer food patterns and growth in food industry particularly in India and China. Moreover, growth in population, increase in disposable income, and changes in lifestyles have raised demand for healthy and improved dairy, confectionery, bakery, and other food products supplementing the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, an increased focus on innovations and expansion of food industries will further boost the skim milk market in APAC.

Regional Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Market Segment by Product Type

Pasteurized Skim Milk

Ultra-high Temperature Skim Milk

Market Segment by Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy

Prepared Mix

Others

