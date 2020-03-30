Global Tobacco Market 2020 Industry accounted for $663.76 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,012.19 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period. Introduction of numerous premium tobacco products such as flavoured, long and skinny, coloured and e-cigarettes by the manufacturers are some of the major factors boosting the market growth. However, availability of traditional nicotine replacement therapies such as gum, patches, and lozenges, which help alleviate cravings and higher levels of education along with rising awareness about health concerns related to tobacco consumption such as different types of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, pulmonary diseases, etc. are the restraining factors for the market growth. Moreover, increasing frequency of new flavor launches in hookah tobacco and the rapid emergence of online retail of hookah tobacco will provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Some of the key players in this market include Hongyunhonghe Tobacco (Group) Co., Japan Tobacco Inc., Reynolds American Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BAT), Ltd., Imperial Brands PLC and Altria Group, Inc and many more.

Tobacco is the common name of several plants in the Nicotiana genus and the Solanaceae (nightshade) family, and the general term for any product prepared from the cured leaves of the tobacco plant. Tobacco contains a colourless volatile alkaloid, nicotine, which is responsible for stimulating brain functions, increasing blood pressure, constricting peripheral blood vessels and raising heart rate. Dried tobacco leaves are majorly used for smoking in cigarettes, cigars, pipes and shisha; and as chewing tobacco, snuff, snus and dipping tobacco.

By type, cigarettes growth is due to the surging population and tax regulations in developing countries. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period mainly due to an increase in the production of these Tobacco leaves in the region.

Types Covered:

Pipes

Nicotine Replacement Therapy

Shishas or Hookahs and Mouassal

Smokeless Tobacco

Smoking Tobacco

Roll Your Own

Cigars

Cigarettes

Other Types

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Tobacco Market, By Packaging Type

6 Global Tobacco Market, By Type

7 Global Tobacco Market, By Product

8 Global Tobacco Market, By End User

9 Global Tobacco Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Continued…

