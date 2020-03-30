Global Natural Gas Storage Market is accounted for $62.49 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $96.94 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The factors driving the market growth are rising natural gas demand coupled with energy security and favorable government regulations. However, the factor for which the natural gas is highly combustible is restraining the market.

Some of the key players in the Natural Gas Storage market are The Williams Companies, Technip, ONEOK,Inc, NAFTA A.S, Michigan Gas Storage Company, Kinder Morgan Inc, GDF Suez Energy, E.ON SE, DTE Energy, Blue Lake Gas Storage Company and ANR Storage Company.

Natural gas, like many other goods, can be stored for an imprecise period of time in natural gas storage facilities for later consumption. Gas storage is principally used to meet load variations. Gas is injected into storage during periods of low demand and withdrawn from storage during periods of peak demand.

By application, the underground storage segment is driven due to low operational and low infrastructure cost. Based on the geography, Middle East & Africa is expected to grow in emerging countries due to rising demand for natural gas and the growing focus on clean energy in the region.

Types Covered:

Floating LNG

Gas Storage

Liquedfaction

Liquid Storage

Regasification

Rock Caverns

Applications Covered:

Above-ground storage

Underground storage

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Natural Gas Storage market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Natural Gas Storage market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

