Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market valued approximately USD 172.8 million in 2018 are anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 19.10% over the forecasted period of 2020-2026. Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation System is a term used to describe the provision of rehabilitation across the spectrum of acute, sub-acute and community settings at a distance, using telecommunications technology as the service delivery medium.

Telerehabilitation relates to the services delivered by a number of health disciplines including physiotherapy. Telerehabilitation utilizes a broad range of technologies to facilitate physiotherapy treatment. The market growth is primarily driven by low operational cost of virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation than conventional in-clinic rehabilitation.

• GestureTek Health• Brontes Processing• Motekforce Link• Vurtualware Group• Motorika• Bridgeway Senior Healthcare• ..…Additionally, surging trend of using computer assisted rehabilitation systems such as a virtual environment, training platform (motion base), a sensor system (motion capture), and D-flow software, is further likely to propel the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among healthcare professionals and shortages of skilled workforce are expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.

By Type: Virtual Rehabilitation, Telerehabilitation, Others.

By End-User: Residential, Care Homes Hospitals, Others.

By Regions: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World.