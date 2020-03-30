Global Server Market is valued approximately USD 23.59 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.60% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The server is a computer system that provides data services or a network on requests across a computer network. In other words, a system is a running instance of an application which is capable of receiving requests from various clients and give response as per their requirements.
The worldwide server market is generating good amount of revenue and increase in the shipment units as the majority of servers are built on 86 platforms which are more suitable for large scale data centers build-outs. Increasing demand for data centers by service providers are driving the demand of the global server market. Rising demand of the mid-range system as company changes equipment’s in order to ensure the speed, reliability and capacity are also driving the demand of the server market.
• HP Corporation
• Dell Inc
• Fujitsu Corporation
• IBM Corporation
• Hitachi Limited
• NEC Corporation
• Adobe Systems
• ..…
The regional analysis of Global Server Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of pumpkin seed oils among its end-users in the region due to early adoption of technologies with rapid advancements. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to technological advancements and emerging of original manufactures in the region.
No. Of Pages – 200
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.
Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product: Rack Servers, Blade Serves, Tower Servers, Micro Servers, Mission Critical Servers, High Density Servers, Others
By End Users: Government, IT & Telecom, Retail, Energy, Healthcare BFSI, Others.
• Historical year – 2016, 2017
• Base year – 2018
• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Server Market in Market Study:
• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
• Venture capitalists
• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
• Third-party knowledge providers
• Investment bankers
• Investors.
