Global Indoor Farming Market 2020 Industry accounted for $106.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $171.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period. Factors such as growing mechanisms in indoor farming and increasing focus on adopting innovative and efficient technologies are boosting the market growth. However, limitations on crop varieties and high initial investments are the restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing need for maximizing crop yields will provide ample growth opportunities in the near future.

Get Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1222408

Some of the key players in this market include Indoor Farms of America, Freshbox Farms, Aerofarms, Contain Inc., Philips Lighting, Garden Fresh Farms, Metropolis Farms and Bowery Farming.

Indoor farming is a kind of modern farming to grow crops or plants in an indoor environment. It is worked in both small and large scale. It is climate-friendly and shields the farm from climate-related ideas which generally acts as a hindrance in conventional crop production. It is widely practiced in urban areas owing to limited space for cultivating. In recent years, development in the technology of farming sensors, monitoring and regulating devices for each aspect of cultivation has promoted indoor farming.

By growing systems, hydroponics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the application of its growth mechanism that mitigates the majority of dangers such as limited space in urban zones and low availability of water and it provides sufficient fresh produce. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to an increase in the number of these farms in countries such as China and Japan, and the climate changes in this region.

Inquire more or share questions if any on this report – https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1222408

Crop Types Covered:

Herbs & MicrogreenS

Flowers & Ornamentals

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crop Types

Growing Systems Covered:

Hybrid

Aeroponics

Soil-Based

Aquaponics

Hydroponics

Facility Types Covered:

Container Farms

Indoor Deep Water Culture Systems

Glass or Poly Greenhouses

Indoor Vertical Farms

Other Facility Types

Technologies Covered:

Software solutions

Hardware solutions

Order a copy of Global Indoor Farming Market Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1222408

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Indoor Farming market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Indoor Farming market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Indoor Farming Market, By Packaging Type

6 Global Indoor Farming Market, By Type

7 Global Indoor Farming Market, By Product

8 Global Indoor Farming Market, By End User

9 Global Indoor Farming Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Continued…

Customization Service of the Report:-

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ Industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Indoor Farming President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.orianresearch.com/