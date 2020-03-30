Global Fitness App Market is valued approximately USD 2.27 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.0% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Fitness apps have become the most popular technological tool which people use to achieve a fit lifestyle. The benefit of fitness apps is that they show users progress through visualizing tools. Visualizing progress in a graph presents clear data in terms of how long it takes to reach goals, which week’s user did well, and so on.

Nowadays mobile devices are equipped with various sensors to track user activity, these applications acquire data from mobile sensors and help the user to keep track of their heart rate, amount of calories lost provides insight to lose weight, gain proper nutrition. Fitness apps have been beneficial to keep people motivated by offering personalized routines, creating competition among family and friends, and offering things like rewards. Increasing health consciousness is one of the major factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

• Motorola Mobility LLC

• Grandapps

• Fitbit

• Myfitness Pal, Inc.

• Azumio

• Under Armour

• ..…

The market is developing and expanding due to decreased cost of application, growing rate of obesity and diseases associated with it, various products launch by the companies like in 2016, Apple launched the Nike+ smart watch in collaboration with Nike. This watch has an inbuilt GPS that tracks your pace, distance covered and route even without the phone. This market has the opportunity to grow more as disposable income of households is increasing and they are becoming more health conscious, for that they are ready to pay higher prices. However, in the market there are some easily available low-quality applications which give misleading information to the customers which can be hazardous to their health.

The regional analysis of global fitness app market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of fitness apps among its end-users in the region due to rising per capita consumption of fast foods and obesity in the region. Europe contributes a reasonable growth in the global fitness app market during the forecast period Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026 due to increased awareness regarding weight loss, fitness, benefits of eating healthy food.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.