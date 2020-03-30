Human Resource (HR) analytics is defined as the analytical field that deals with people or employee analysis and applies analytical processes to the human capital within the organization to improve employee performance and employee retention. Rising implementation among enterprises to make data-driven decisions, rising demand for workforce optimization and talent mobility are the major driving factors for the global HR analytics market.

HR Analytics Market a report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next seven years. HR Analytics Market analyses factors that affect demand for HR Analytics, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by industry vendors, regional analysis, Segment by Type, Applications of the whole HR Analytics industry.

Key players profiled in the report includes: SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor, Kronos, Workday, IBM Corporation, Sage Software, Microstrategy, Tableau, Zoho.However, changing structure of governing policies and data regulations, varying and unstructured data format are major challenges for HR analytics market. Regardless of these challenges, rising volume of HR data in huge amount and upsurge in number of data sources will create further opportunities for HR analytics market in the forecast period. : SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor, Kronos, Workday, IBM Corporation, Sage Software, Microstrategy, Tableau, Zoho.However, changing structure of governing policies and data regulations, varying and unstructured data format are major challenges for HR analytics market. Regardless of these challenges, rising volume of HR data in huge amount and upsurge in number of data sources will create further opportunities for HR analytics market in the forecast period. The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global HR Analytics market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global HR Analytics market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global HR Analytics market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue. Target Audience:

• HR Analytics Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

No. of Pages 121

The HR analytics market is primarily segmented based on different application, enterprise size, vertical and regions. Based on application, the market is divided into:

• Payroll

• Retention

• Recruitment

• Workforce Management

• Employee Engagement

• Employee Development

• Others Based on enterprise size, the market is divided into:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

• Others Based on application, the market is divided into:

• Consumer Goods & Retail

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

• Government Body and Association

• Research Institutes.

