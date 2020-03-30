According to a new report, the global migraine therapeutics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% in the period 2020 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing incidences of migraine, rising female population, patent expiration and stressed lifestyle.
Migraine is a complex debilitating neurological disorder which is often characterized by recurrent severe headaches in one side of the head. It is generally preceded by sensory warning signs and other symptoms such as sensitivity to light and noise, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, etc.
• Eli Lilly & Company
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
• Alder Biopharmaceuticals
• Amgen Inc.
• AbbVie Inc.
• Pfizer Inc.
• .…..
These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.
In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global Migraine Drugs market.
No. of Pages – 100
Target Audience
• Migraine Drug Manufacturers
• Chemical Suppliers
• End Users
• Research Professionals
• Healthcare Consultancies
• Regulatory Bodies
Key questions answered in the report
• Historical market size of migraine therapeutics from 2009 to 2018 in US$ Billions.
• Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions.
• Regional and country of migraine therapeutics in the period 2017 to 2025 in US$ Billions.
• Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that has impact on revenue.
Profiling of major companies with detailed analysis of major migraine therapeutics approved for marketing as well as in pipeline. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
