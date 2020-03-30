According to a new report, the global migraine therapeutics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% in the period 2020 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing incidences of migraine, rising female population, patent expiration and stressed lifestyle.

Migraine is a complex debilitating neurological disorder which is often characterized by recurrent severe headaches in one side of the head. It is generally preceded by sensory warning signs and other symptoms such as sensitivity to light and noise, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, etc.

Migraine therapeutics market is expected to witness advent of first in-class novel migraine drugs especially meant for patients unresponsive to triptans or ones at risk of cardiovascular disorders. Allergan’s ubrogepant and Eli Lilly’s Lasmiditan are one of the leading migraine drugs based on novel mechanism of action.• Eli Lilly & Company• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries• Alder Biopharmaceuticals• Amgen Inc.• AbbVie Inc.• Pfizer Inc.• .…..

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.

In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global Migraine Drugs market.

No. of Pages – 100

