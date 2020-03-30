According to a new report, the global cosmetic products market is estimated to be valued at US$ 69 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the period 2020 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising disposable income, growth of upper mi+L112ddle class population and increasing awareness of beauty products.

Cosmetics are substances or products that intended for application on various external parts of the human body in order to enhance its physical appearance or alter its fragrance and texture.

Global cosmetic industry is increasingly manifesting higher preference for specialized ingredients such as organic, herbal and ayurvedic products as part of cosmetic products. The trend is primarily a result of growing health consciousness.• L`Oreal S.A.• Procter & Gamble• Coty Inc.• The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.• Unilever plc• .…..

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, and financial analysis. It also compiles the performance comparison of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.

In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in the global Cosmetics market.

No. of Pages – 110

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1275555

Target Audience

• Cosmetic Product Manufacturers

• Chemical Suppliers

• End Users

• Laboratories

• Regulatory Bodies

Key questions answered in the report

• Historical market size of cosmetic products market from 2014 to 2018 in US$ Billions and volume in Million Units.

• Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions and volume in Million units.

• Regional and country of cosmetic products in the period 2014 to 2025 in US$ Billions and volume in Million units.

• Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that has impact on revenue.

• Profiling of major companies with details on its products.