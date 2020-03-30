According to a new report, the global psoriasis treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 27 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% in the period 2020 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising incidences of the autoimmune diseases, changing lifestyle, ageing population, increasing availability of biologics and biosimilars and growing awareness about the disease.

Psoriasis is a complex, chronic, inflammatory skin disorder that is characterized by itchy skin lesions. It involves hyperproliferation of the keratinocytes which leads to substantial increase in in the epidermal cell turnover rate.

Psoriasis therapeutics market is expected to witness substantial uptake of Biosimilars for currently marketed biologics. The market is expected to get a slew of these novel products in the upcoming years. Currently, there are very few biosimilars approved for the treatment of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.• AbbVie Inc.• Amgen Inc.• Johnson & Johnson• Novartis AG• Eli Lilly & Company, Inc.• ..…..

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, and financial analysis. It also compiles the performance comparison of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.

In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global Psoriasis Treatment market.

