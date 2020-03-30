Global Managed Security Services Market valued approximately USD 18.08 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.88% over the forecast period 2020-2025. Increasing cases of cyber-attacks in enterprises, rising trends of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) in organizations, and strict regulations are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Managed Security Services Market.

However, lack of trust among users about third-party applications, and rising demands of security package among customers are the main constraints that may hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Request a Sample of the report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1279851 Some of the leading market players include: IBM, Secureworks, Symantec, Trustwave, Verizon, AT&T, ATOS, Bae Systems, British Telecom (BT), Centurylink, DXC, Fortinet, Fujitsu, NTT Security, Wipro and Accenture. Managed security services are the organized methods to manage an enterprise’s security requirements. The services are provided by a service provider that manages other businesses system security services conducted in-house. Managed security service has various functions which include management of firewalls and interruption detection in systems, handling patch management, executing security audits and security assessments and so on. There are various services available from numerous service providers to help the organizations for better cyber security arrangements. The reliable, affordable and effective security solutions help the customers to protect the sensitive data inside their enterprise. The Bring Your Own Device trend in offices helps in improving productivity by enabling the staffs to access company data by their personal devices is raising. Due to lack of trained IT staffs and limited capital resources, organizations are switching towards outsourcing security management which in turn is likely to fuel the market. No. Of Pages – 200 Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1279851 The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type: Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Antivirus/Anti-Malware Disaster Recovery, Firewall, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Encryption and Others.

By Application: Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, Manufacturing and Others.