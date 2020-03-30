Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market valued approximately USD 199 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.5% over the forecast period 2020-2025. An increasing number of smartphone users, decreasing the cost of internet connectivity, changing the lifestyle of people and the need for fast and convenient commute system for cab bookings are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market.

Taxi Dispatch Software facilitates dispatching of taxicabs. It can either be used to send messages to the dispatch via a mobile data terminal (MDT) and to store and retrieve data.

Wonderware, ABB, Apriso, Lighthouse, Rockwell, iBASEt, Plex, Cubes, Apriso.The advantages of using taxi dispatch software includes, convenient way of taxicab booking, faster response time, facilitate availability of taxicab in remote locations, cashless transaction through debit/credit cards and UPI app, anytime availability of taxicab. Now the recent advancement in the software facilitate customers safety and online monitoring of the cab.

The regional analysis of Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment: Cloud-Based, Web Based and Others.

By Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises and Others.

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

• Historical year – 2015, 2016

• Base year – 2017

• Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market in Market Study:

• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

• Venture capitalists

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Third-party knowledge providers

• Investment bankers

• Investors.

