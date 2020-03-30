Global Revenue Assurance Market valued approximately USD 2.60 billion in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.20% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The Revenue Assurance Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Revenue assurance refers to the set the of activities or specific parameters which enables the organizations to exactly capture revenues for all the products sold & services provided.

Revenue Assurance is a niche business activity most undertaken within businesses that provide telecommunication services. The activity is the use of data quality and process improvement methods that improve profits, revenues and cash flows without influencing demand.

It is used both to describe an activity performed within telecommunications service providers and is a common name for a small business unit associated with that activity. Revenue assurance is a practical response to perceived or actual issues with operational under performance, most commonly relating to billing and collection of revenue. Rising incidences of revenue leakages, increasing complexity of revenue streams and mergers & acquisitions of escalating revenue assurance concerns are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, integration of analytics for revenue assurance solutions is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, lack of skilled personnel and limited real-time capabilities are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Major Market Players included in this report are:

• Hewlett-Packard Co.

• Subex Ltd.

• WeDo Technologies B.V.

• Advanced Technologies & Services Inc.

• Capana Inc.

• Cartesian Inc.

• Comware Inc.

• Connectiva Systems Inc.

• Equinox Information Systems Inc.

• Martin Dawes Analytics Inc.

• Neural Technologies Ltd.

• Teleonto Pvt. Ltd.

• Teoco Corp

• ….

No of Pages: 200

The regional analysis of Global Revenue Assurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising awareness associated with severe impacts of revenue leakages on an organization’s overall profitability in the region.

Europe is also estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Revenue Assurance market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026 due to increasing demand for cloud-based services among SMEs and rapid growth in telecom sector in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services:

• Planning & Consulting

• Operations & Maintenance

• System Integration

• Managed Services

By Application:

• Insurance

• Banking

• Telecom

• Healthcare

• Logistic

• Retail

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

Target Audience of the Global Revenue Assurance Market in Market Study:

• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

• Venture capitalists

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Third-party knowledge providers

• Investment bankers

• Investors

