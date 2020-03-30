

“Blister packaging machines seal products in a cavity, usually with a paper backing or aluminum or film seal. These blister packs can be used for just about any product, but are common packages for small consumer goods, foods and pharmaceuticals.

This report mainly covers Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma Market.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Uhlmann

IMA

Marchesini

Romaco

Mediseal

Hoonga

CAM

Mutual

ACG Pampac

Algus

Soft Gel

Zhejiang Hualian

Jornen

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Speed: up to 200 Blisters/min

Medium Speed: 200-600 Blisters/min

High Speed: 600-1,300 Blisters/min

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Capsule Drug

Tablets Drug

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma market.

Chapter 1, to describe Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma, for each country, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 Regin, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

