PET film commonly refers to BoPET (Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate) film due to its many applications. BoPET (Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate) is a polyester film made from stretched polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and is used for its high tensile strength, chemical and dimensional stability, transparency, reflectivity, gas and aroma barrier properties, and electrical insulation. A variety of companies manufacture boPET and other polyester films under different brand names. In the UK and US, the most well-known trade names are Mylar, Melinex and Hostaphan.

Global PET Film Market: Product Segment Analysis

BoPET (Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate)

CPET (Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate)

A-PET (Amorphous-polyethylene terephthalate)

Global PET Film Market: Application Segment Analysis

Flexible packaging and food contact applications

Solar, marine and aviation applications

Covering over paper

Insulating material

Electronic and acoustic applications

Others

Global PET Film Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

South East Asia

The players mentioned in our report

DuPont Teijin

Mitsubishi

KOLON Industries

Toray

TOYOBO

Ester

Nan Ya

Coveme

Jiangsu Shuangxing

SKC

Sichuan em technology

Zhejiang great southeast

Jiangsu yuxing

Jiangsu zhongda

Table of Content

Chapter One: About the PET Film Industry



Chapter Two: World Market Competition Landscape



Chapter Three: World PET Film Market share



Chapter Four: Supply Chain



Chapter Five: Company Profiles



Chapter Six: Globalisation & Trade



Chapter Seven: Distributors and Customers



Chapter Eight: Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries



Chapter Nine: World PET Film Market Forecast through 2025



List of Table and Figure

