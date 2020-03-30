The PET Film Market provides an extensive study by our analysts which offers forecast assessment by correlating the historical data with key market dynamics. The market is segmented by segments and portrays the industry overview along with elaborate description of the market for the forecast period 2020-2025. The report also constitutes future growth statistics which is estimated for the forecast period coupled with the market share held by individual segments.
PET film commonly refers to BoPET (Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate) film due to its many applications. BoPET (Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate) is a polyester film made from stretched polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and is used for its high tensile strength, chemical and dimensional stability, transparency, reflectivity, gas and aroma barrier properties, and electrical insulation. A variety of companies manufacture boPET and other polyester films under different brand names. In the UK and US, the most well-known trade names are Mylar, Melinex and Hostaphan.
Global PET Film Market: Product Segment Analysis
BoPET (Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate)
CPET (Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate)
A-PET (Amorphous-polyethylene terephthalate)
Global PET Film Market: Application Segment Analysis
Flexible packaging and food contact applications
Solar, marine and aviation applications
Covering over paper
Insulating material
Electronic and acoustic applications
Others
Global PET Film Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
The players mentioned in our report
DuPont Teijin
Mitsubishi
KOLON Industries
Toray
TOYOBO
Ester
Nan Ya
Coveme
Jiangsu Shuangxing
SKC
Sichuan em technology
Zhejiang great southeast
Jiangsu yuxing
Jiangsu zhongda
Table of Content
Chapter One: About the PET Film Industry
Chapter Two: World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter Three: World PET Film Market share
Chapter Four: Supply Chain
Chapter Five: Company Profiles
Chapter Six: Globalisation & Trade
Chapter Seven: Distributors and Customers
Chapter Eight: Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter Nine: World PET Film Market Forecast through 2025
