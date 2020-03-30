Augmented reality is a technology makes use of virtual reality and the real world. The technology enriches the real world experience by making use of the media and the digital information such as 3D images, videos, and models. While comparing virtual reality with augmented reality technology, virtual reality provides a completely artificial environment while augmented reality makes use of the real-time environment and adds new digital enhancements in it.

Increasing investment in augmented reality market by the key players in the industry is expected to propel the growth of AR in enterprise market globally. The high-resolution pictures and real-time imaging provided by AR improves the consumer experience, hence the demand for AR is increasing in the retail sector globally.

Companies Profiled in this Report includes,

Apple Inc.,Blippar,CyberGlove Systems LLC,DaqriLLC,Eon Reality Inc.,FacebookInc.,Google LLC,HTC Corporation, Magic Leap Inc.,Marxent Labs LLC, Qualcomm, PTCInc., Microsoft, Rockwell Collins, Samsung, Upskill, Vuzix Corporation, Wikitude GmbH.

Global competitors are highlighted to get a stronger and effective outlook of the competition at domestic as well as global regions. Primary and secondary research techniques have been used by analysts to examine the data accurately.

Additionally, it offers readers a detailed description of different attributes such as manufacturing base, raw material, technical advancements, demanding trends, marketing channels, and business models. In addition to this, it offers facts and figures of import and exports, local consumption, buyers, sellers and distributors for better insights into the businesses.

A SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five analysis have been used by analysts of the report to analyze the data effectively. Different dynamic aspects of the businesses such as drivers, challenges, risks, opportunities, and restraints have been scrutinized to get a detailed knowledge for making informed decisions in the businesses. It highlights the statistics of current market scenario, past progress as well as futuristic progress.

Furthermore, it throws light on key business priorities in order to assist the companies. The globalAR in Enterprise market report summarized with different case studies from leading industries, policymakers, business owners, and industry experts. The growth predictions for numerous segments have been included in the report.

