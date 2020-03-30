Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market

The Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market is expected to reach USD 535.6 million by 2025, from USD 328.3 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market

The key players operating in the global ethylene tetrafluoroethylene market are –

Asahi Glass Company

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

The Chemours Company

3M

Quadrant AG

The other players in the market are Guangzhou Lichang Fluoroplastics Co. Ltd., Hubei Everflon Polymer Co. Ltd., Ensinger GmbH, Vector Foiltec, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, DIC Corporation, Dongyue Group Limited, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, EMS-Chemie Holding AG, Evonik Industries AG, Fortron Industries LLC, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Halopolymer OJSC, Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co Ltd, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation among others.

This report studies Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market, By Type (Pellet/Granule And Powder), Technology (Extrusion Molding, Injection Molding, Others), Application (Films & Sheets, Wires & Cables, Tubes, Coatings, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Table Of Contents: Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Market Definition: Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market

Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene is a sort of fluorine-based plastic that has characteristics for example, high elasticity, erosion obstruction and high warm strength. ETFE has moderately less amount of erosion. In this way, it is utilized in applications that need assurance from scraped area. These fluorine-based plastics have high-temperature resistivity that makes them practical for some applications namely aviation, medicinal and atomic among others. ETFE is additionally utilized in the automobile industry in oxygen sensors, brake sensors, hostile to stopping mechanisms, and seat warming frameworks. In addition, ethylene tetrafluoroethylene is additionally utilized as wire coatings in the avionics and airplane business attributable to its high mechanical quality and improved radiation obstruction. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, production of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers raised at 11.27% year on year between April and December 2017 to 21,415,719 vehicles. Moreover, the sales of passenger vehicles and two wheelers grew by 5.22% and 40.31% year on year respectively in December 2017. According to International Trade Association, U.S. light vehicle production reached almost 12 million passenger vehicles in 2016 and light vehicle sales reached 17.5 million units in 2016. Hence the growing automotive industry across the globe will drive the ethylene tetrafluoroethylene market.

Market Drivers:

Eco-friendly and recyclable

Demand in end-use sector

Better properties than glass and other conventional fluoropolymers

Market Restraints:

Transmits more sound than glass

Disposed to to punctures by sharp edges

