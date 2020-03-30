The rising adoption of next generation technologies, integrating OT and IT and the need for predictive and proactive maintenance are the major factors driving the growth of the IIoT platform industry. In terms of platform type, the IIoT platform industry is categorized into device management platform, application management platform and connectivity management platform. The device management category is projected to account for the majority of the global IIoT platform industry among all the platform types during the forecast period.

Owing to its extensive application and adoption in an enormous range of industries including energy & utilities, chemicals and materials, food & beverage, water & waste management, automotive, machine manufacturing, semiconductor and electronics, medical devices and logistics and transportation, the IIoT platform marketplace is poised for exponential growth as it grips these verticals as an inevitable adoption.

Companies Profiled

Amazon.com Inc.,SAPSE,Accenture,International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, Microsoft Corporation

The study objectives are to present the developments of the IIoT Platform market operating in global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India. To understand the existing structure of the successful industries various top key players have been profiled in this research report.

The IIoT Platform market comprises in-depth assessment of IIoT sector. This statistical report also provides a detailed study of the demand and supply chain in the global IIoT Platform sector. The competitive landscape has been elaborated by describing the various aspects of the leading industries such as shares, profit margin, and competition at the domestic and global level.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global IIoT Platform market ?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global IIoT Platform market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global IIoT Platform market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global IIoT Platform market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global IIoT Platform market?

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

Executive summary

Scope of the report

Market research methodology

Introduction

Market drivers

Market trends

Market segmentation by product

Geographical segmentation

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Five forces model

Key vendor analysis

Key vendor profiles