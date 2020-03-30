The global Ride Sharing market is valued at $ 24,392.57 million in 2017 and is expected to reach 103,526.93 million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.80% between 2017 and 2025.

Europe also plays an important role on the world market, with a market size of 3,263.14 million USD in 2017 and will be 11,110.56 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 16.55%.

This report examines the status of the route sharing market and the outlook for global and major regions, from the perspective of players, regions, products and end-use applications / industries; this report analyzes the main global players and the main regions, and distributes the route sharing market by product and by application / end industries.

Asia-Pacific will have more market share in the coming years, particularly in China, which is also growing rapidly in the regions of India and Singapore.

The United States will always play an important role that cannot be overlooked. Any change from the United States could affect the development trend of Ride Sharing.

The main players in the world market are

Uber

Lyft

Fasten

Haxi

Via

Didi Chuxing

Ola Cabs

Grab

Go-Jek

BlaBlaCar

myTaxi

Wingz

Getme Ride

Dida Chuxing

Geographically, this report is divided into several key regions, with revenues (millions of USD), market share and growth rate in route sharing for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

United States

Europe

Japan

China

India

Singapore

On the basis of the product, the Ride Sharing market is mainly divided into

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal

Based on end users / Application, this report covers

18-24 years

25-34 years

35-44 years

45 years -54

55 to 64 years

Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview 1

1.1 Overview of the route sharing market 1

1.1.1 Scope of the route sharing product 1

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook 1

1.2 Size of the global route sharing market and analysis by region (2013-2025) 2

1.2.1 United States State of the route sharing market and outlook 3

1.2.2 Status and prospects of the car-sharing market in Europe 3

1.2.3 Status and prospects of the ride sharing market in Japan 4

1.2.4 Status and prospects of the ride sharing market in China 5

1.2.5 Status and prospects of the ride sharing market in India 6

1.2.6 Ride sharing in Singapore Market situation and prospects 7

1.3 Classification of trip sharing by product 8

1.3.1 Comparison of global revenue from trip sharing (in millions of USD) and growth (%) by product (2013-2025) 8

1.3.2 Market share (%) of the global trip sharing market (in millions of dollars) by product in 2017 9

1.3.3 Terminal PC 10

1.3.4 Mobile terminal 10

1.4 Trip sharing market by end users / application 11

1.4.1 18-24 years old 12

1.4.2 Age 25-34 13

1.4.3 Age 35-44 14

1.4.4 Age 45-54 15

1.4.5 Age 55-64 16

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players) and Key Data 17

3.1 Uber 17

3.1 .1 Company profile 17

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company 17

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions 18

3.1.4 Uber Ride sharing revenues (millions USD) (2013-2018) 18

3.2 Elevator 20

3.2.1 Company profile 20

3.2 .2 General presentation of activities / activities 20

3.2.3 Products, services and solutions 20

3.2.4 Lyft Ride sharing revenue (millions USD) (2013-2018) 22

3.3 Attach 23

3.3.1 Company profile 2

After….

