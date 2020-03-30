Robo-advisor Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Robo-advisor key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Robo-advisor market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

The research report on Robo-advisor Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Robo-advisor Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

Some of the key players of Robo-advisor Market:

Betterment

FutureAdvisor

Personal Capital

Vanguard Personal Advisor

Wealthfront

WiseBanyan

SigFig Wealth Management

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios

SoFi Wealth

Wealthsimple

Ellevest

The Global Robo-advisor Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Most important Products of Robo-advisor covered in this report are:

Free

Charge

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Others

Major Regions play vital role in Robo-advisor market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Robo-advisor market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Robo-advisor market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Robo-advisor Market Size

2.2 Robo-advisor Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Robo-advisor Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Robo-advisor Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Robo-advisor Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Robo-advisor Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Robo-advisor Sales by Product

4.2 Global Robo-advisor Revenue by Product

4.3 Robo-advisor Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Robo-advisor Breakdown Data by End User

