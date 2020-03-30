The global market for contact center systems was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in 2018-2025. This report focuses on the global status of contact center systems, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of contact center systems in the United States, Europe and China.

The globalization of markets has forced companies to expand their operations in several regions and thus meet consumer demand. Businesses have customer interaction centers where professionals interact with customers and respond to their requests on a daily basis. Thus, a huge amount of requests are generated when converting sales between the business and the customers. Companies find it difficult to manage these requests in the form of information and data storage. In addition, due to technological advances in the contact channel, interaction between the customer and the contact center has increased through voice, email and messaging.A contact center system is a software-based system that enables an automatic routing of contacts during a large amount of customer requests. The contact center system also includes additional services such as voice portal, quality monitoring system, outgoing dialers, workforce management, interactive voice response (IVR) and analytical services . This allows contact center professionals to respond to customer concerns in less time and thus increase their level of satisfaction.

Services such as IVR and the voice portal save precious time at the contact center through interactive voice recordings that help respond to customer concerns. In addition, in outbound or call centers, most services such as cross-selling, renewals, cross-selling and satisfaction surveys involve placing outbound calls to customers. The contact center system helps to provide a list of potential customer contacts and to maintain them in a timely manner. It also helps analyze the quality of calls by sending automatic messages to customers in order to increase customer satisfaction.The contact center system also involves recording voice and chat call history to monitor team performance.

The main players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

3CLogic

Aspect Software

Genesys

Five9

Oracle

IBM

InContact

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Cloud

On Premise

Market segment by application, divided into health financial

services , telecommunications, retail , public transport sector

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are: to

analyze the overall state of contact center systems, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players.

Present the development of Contact Center Systems in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the contact center system market are as follows:

Historical Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For data information by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate of the market size of global contact center systems by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On site

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of contact center systems by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Health

1.5.3 Financial services

1.5.4 Telecommunications

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Transport sector

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Market size for contact center systems

2.2 Growth trends in contact center systems by region

2.2.1 Size of the contact center systems market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of contact center systems by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Market size of contact center systems by manufacturers

3.1.1 Global turnover of contact center systems by manufacturer (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Market share of global contact center systems revenue by manufacturer (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Market concentration ratio for global contact center systems (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 The main players in contact center systems

Continued….

