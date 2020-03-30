Global Telehealth market research report studies comprehensive evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions with respect to Healthcare industry. Market shares of key players in the major areas of the globe such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa is also studied in this Telehealth report. An analytical assessment of the competitors gives clear idea of the most important challenges faced by them in the current market and in the coming years. Thoroughly analyzed market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region.

Key Competitors In Telehealth Market are Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medvivo Group Ltd., American Well among others.

Market Overview

The telehealth market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for telehealth is estimated to reach US$ 52,897.2 Mn in 2025.

Telehealth is a technique of exchanging data from a patient at home to healthcare professional for getting assistance in monitoring and diagnosing. Telehealth allows the healthcare practitioner to easily offer their services on consultation, care management, diagnosis, and self-management services using information & communication technologies (ICT). These services are being offered through various mode of delivery such as on-premise, web-based, and cloud-based.

Market Scope

Growing aging population, increase in number of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for home monitoring devices are the major drivers which are likely to aid the growth of telehealth market. Rising technological advancements and enhancing demand for home monitoring solutions are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Market segmentation:

By Product (Integrated and Standalone),

By Type (Hardware, Services, and Software),

By Mode of Delivery (On-Premise, Web-Based, and Cloud-Based);

By End User (Patients, Payers, and Healthcare Providers)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.

The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

The application areas of the market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

