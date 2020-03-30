Global Contrast Media Agents Market report highlights CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period for the market. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in this Contrast Media Agents report aids businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. Furthermore, Contrast Media Agents market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global contrast media agents market accounted to US$ 4,855.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6,860.6 Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

Developments in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities Coupled with Rising Number of Diagnostic Tests Procedures

Medical imaging has become essential to medical care and treatment across the globe. Rising awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases have led to increase in the total number of diagnostic tests procedures performed across the globe. In 2012, Canadians underwent 1.7 million magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exams and 4.4 million computed tomography (CT) exams. This represents nearly double the number of such exams performed in 2003. In 2014-15, the national rate for CT scans was 126 per 1,000 people. Rates ranged from highs of 209 (New Brunswick) and 170 (Newfoundland and Labrador) to lows of 88 (Alberta) and 93 (Prince Edward Island). Moreover, according to the National Health Services (NHS) UK, there were 4.1 million imaging tests reported in England in the 12 months from February 2016 to January 2017. Of these, 3.49 million imaging tests were reported to have taken place in January 2017.

Key Competitors In Market are General Electric, Bayer AG, Bracco, GUERBET, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., nanoPET Pharma GmbH, Unijules Life Sciences Ltd., Magnus Health Management Pvt Ltd., J.B.Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jodas Expoim

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global contrast media agents industry. For instance, in April, 2019, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. entered into a strategic collaboration with Cerevast Medical, Inc. identify new applications for its microbubble franchise and expand into new disease areas, such as ocular diseases. Thus, the inorganic strategy has enabled the company to grow its business in the market.

Market segmentation:

Contrast Media Agents Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium Based Contrast Media, Barium-Based Contrast Media, Microbubble Contrast Media); Imaging Modality (X-Ray/CT, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound); Indication (Cardiovascular Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Nephrological Disorders); Route of Administration (Intravascular, Oral, Rectal), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

