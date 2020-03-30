An exclusive Automotive NFC Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive NFC market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global Automotive NFC market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key Automotive NFC market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Alpine Electronics Inc. Apple Inc., Broadcom Communications, Infineon Technologies AG, Micropross, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Smartrac N.V. ,Sony Corporation (FeliCa), ST Microelectronics among other.

Rapid growth of smart devices such as smartphones and tablets coupled with the heavy advancements in the device communication technologies, burgeoning demands for a customized user experiences in the automobiles especially the premium cars segment and growing adoptions of luxury cars in the mid-priced car segments are some of the factors that would drive growth of automotive NFC market during the forecast period. Factors such as complexities in Automotive NFC coupled with associated high costs put a pressure on the automotive OEMs to drive down the total cost of ownership for the automobile and concerns around the short range connectivity of systems hinder the growth in the coming few years. However, growing awareness of short range communication owing to the lesser hassles in connectivity are likely to provide good opportunity platform for the market players especially in the developing countries of Asia Pacific and African region.

The usage of NFC in contactless payments has gained rapid prominence in the last few years. Similarly, the benefits of this technology are also being realized in the automotive field for enhanced in-vehicle user experience. The NFC in automobiles simplifies the pairing of device with the car just on a single tap and within few seconds. It can be then utilized by passengers or driver of the car to customize the in-vehicle environment such as air condition, music system, radio controls etc. as per his/her needs. NFC is anticipated to be of great use in the emergence of emerging concepts such as car sharing, car rental, and corporate fleet management.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive NFC market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Automotive NFC market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

