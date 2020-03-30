The global automotive electronics market size is estimated at USD 606.32 billion by 2028 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.2%. Growing adoption and integration of advanced safety-systems, such as airbags, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and Lane Departure Warning (LDW), are expected to spur the demand for automotive electronics in the next few years.

Stringent government regulations regarding fuel emission standards along with growing inclusion of road safety systems and demand for state-of-the-art vehicles are anticipated to drive the market. Technological shift towards advanced safety systems is expected to fuel the demand further over the next few years. Functionalities, such as emergency call systems, accident data recorder systems, and alcohol ignition interlocks, are also predicted to spur the market growth.

Top Key Players Profiled :

Some of the key industry participants are OMRON Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, HGM Automotive Electronics, Hitachi, Ltd., Delta Electronics, Inc., Atotech, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Bosch Limited, Intel Corporation, Lear Corporation, Aptiv, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Microchip Technology Inc. and DENSO CORPORATION.

Automotive electronics comprises of electrically operated systems deployed in vehicles. Electronic fuel injection, airbag, advanced driver assistance and infotainment are some of the areas where automotive electronic systems is primarily used in order to increase the overall efficiency of the combined system.

Market Segment

Component Outlook

Electronic Control Unit

Sensors

Current Carrying Devices

Others

Application Outlook

ADAS

Infotainment

Body Electronics

Safety Systems

Powertrain

Sales Channel Outlook

OEM

Aftermarket

Table of Content

Section 1 Automotive Electronics Definition

Section 2 Global Automotive Electronics Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Automotive Electronics Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Automotive Electronics Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Automotive Electronics Market Segmentation (Type Level)

Section 7 Automotive Electronics Market Forecast 2019-2028

Section 8 Automotive Electronics Segmentation Type

Section 9 Automotive Electronics Segmentation Industry

Section 10 Automotive Electronics Cost Analysis

Section 11 Conclusion

Key Questions Answered In This Report

