The population health management (phm) market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 20.9% to reach USD 180.81billion by 2028. Multiple functionalities are increasing, due to the complex nature of care delivery and payment models is the main market drivers of this market.

The major players in Population Health Management (PHM) Market are Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, Optum, Inc., Optum, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Advisory Board

POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT (PHM) report plays very major role in achieving high business growth and success in this competitive market place for ABC industry. This market research report endows with significant and meaningful market insights for the business by taking into consideration various factors. Best practice models and research methodologies are utilized in this POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT (PHM) market research report to give comprehensive market analysis, accurate market segmentation and insights. POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT (PHM) market report provides market data for a number of segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas.

POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT (PHM) MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

Population Health Management (PHM) (PHM) Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2028)

Software

Services

Population Health Management (PHM) (PHM) End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2028)

Payers

Providers

Employer Groups

This report focuses on the Population Health Management (PHM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analysis by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (2019-2028)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Highlight reporting:

The Population Health Management (PHM) report provides a detailed analysis of current and future Population Health Management (PHM) market trends to identify investment opportunities.

Market forecasts by 2028 based on estimated Population Health Management (PHM) market value.

Key Population Health Management (PHM) markets are moving beyond business segments, regions and countries.

Key developments and strategies observed in the Population Health Management (PHM)

Population Health Management (PHM) market dynamics such as drivers, limitations, opportunities and other trends.

In-depth business profile for major players and upcoming celebrity players.

Growth prospects among emerging countries by 2028.

Recommendations for Population Health Management (PHM) market opportunities and new investments

