The global Bicycle market size is estimated at USD 95.96 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6%. The increase in number of people opting for bicycling as a form of leisure is anticipated to propel the growth. Preference for Bicycle as a convenient form of exercise to ensure a healthy life, free from obesity and other disorders is expected to further drive the market expansion. The increase in number of people opting for bicycling as a form of leisure is anticipated to propel the growth. Preference for Bicycle as a convenient form of exercise to ensure a healthy life, free from obesity and other disorders is expected to further drive the market expansion.

Intensifying traffic congestion issue and elevating fuel prices are foreseen to remain the key factors driving the need for cycling, and raising the demand for Bicycles thereby. Growing health concerns among consumers, in addition to surging acceptance of green transportation in an effort to reduce carbon footprint, will play a pivotal role in the growth of global Bicycle market in next eight years.

Top Key Players Profiled: Competitive Research

Some of the key industry participants are Giant Bicycles, Atlas Cycles Ltd., Derby Cycle, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Avon Cycles, SHANGHAI FOREVER IMPORT & EXPORT CO., LTD, Accell Group, Tube Investments of India Limited, Dorel Industries Inc., MERIDA BIKES, Tandem Group plc, Samchuly Bicycle, F.I.V. E. Bianchi S.p.A., Specialized Bicycle Components, and IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.

Market Segment

Product Outlook

Mountain

Hybrid

Road

Others

Technology Outlook

Electric

Conventional

End User Outlook

Men

Women

Kids

Table of Content

Section 1 Bicycle Definition

Section 2 Global Bicycle Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Bicycle Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Bicycle Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Bicycle Market Segmentation (Type Level)

Section 7 Bicycle Market Forecast 2019-2028

Section 8 Bicycle Segmentation Type

Section 9 Bicycle Segmentation Industry

Section 10 Bicycle Cost Analysis

Section 11 Conclusion

