The Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market, Within this report, you’ll learn more about the market’s size, classifications, chain structure, trends, growth drivers, growth challenges and more. The past, present and forecast Breastfeeding Accessories market statistics are offered. The market size analysis is conducted on the basis of global Breastfeeding Accessories market concentration, value and volume analysis, growth rate and emerging market segments. The major players in breastfeeding accessories market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medela LLC, Newell Brands, Ameda, Pigeon Corpsoration, Nuby, Mayborn Group, Artsana S.p.A., Edgewell Personal Care, Handi-Craft Company, Mayborn USA Inc.

The production volume, value, gross margin analysis, import-export statistics of Breastfeeding Accessories are evaluated for the period 2019-2028.

The breastfeeding accessories market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 8.0% to reach USD 3.04 billion by 2028. Rising women employment, awareness about the breastfeeding accessories and increasing number of milk banks are some of the main market drivers of this market. Awareness about the breastfeeding accessories is expected to augmenting the market growth further. Moreover, decreasing infant mortality rate, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, and increasing number of milk banks are anticipated to drive the market. Supportive initiatives undertaken by the governments across several regions are also anticipated to contribute to the market growth over the next few years.

The Market is segmented based on Product

Nipple Care Products,Breast Shells,Breast Pads,Baby Scales,Breastmilk Preparation & Cleaning Products,Breastmilk Storage & Feeding

The Market is segmented based on Application

Hospital Grade

Personal Use

Table of Content

Section 1 Breastfeeding Accessories Definition

Section 2 Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Breastfeeding Accessories Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market Segmentation (Type Level)

Section 7 Breastfeeding Accessories Market Forecast 2019-2028

Section 8 Breastfeeding Accessories Segmentation Type

Section 9 Breastfeeding Accessories Segmentation Industry

Section 10 Breastfeeding Accessories Cost Analysis

Section 11 Conclusion

Key Questions Answered In This Report

What will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

